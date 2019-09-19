Better together

Last updated 19 Sep 19 @ 07:27 |

John Matthews on why converging security IT ops and cloud expertise holds the answer for better business outcomes

Once, the job of Network Operations (NetOps) was to make sure the network was operating at its fastest and best. Security Operations (SecOps) made sure it was protected from all manner of hackers, vulnerabilities and cyber threats. And for that time, there has been a great gulf between these two departments – interacting at a distance and with little reference to what it’s like ‘over there’. That separation has robbed them of the top-down, strategic view we all to . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.