Airport Security
Mark Brace examines the growing difficulties of keeping tourists safe in airports
On 19 December 2019, the first flight in over four years from the United Kingdom to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt – previously an extremely popular destination for British holidaymakers – landed at the resort’s airport. Flights had been suspended following the crash of a Russian airliner on 31 October 2015 shortly after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh, killing all 224 on board – mostly tourists from Russia. The cause of the crash was an improvised explosive device (IED) detonating in the aircraft’s hold . . .