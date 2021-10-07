Where are the women?

Last updated 7 Oct 21 @ 12:46 |

Andrea Babbs examines the acceleration of cybersecurity while exploring what can be done to create equal opportunities for all

Cybersecurity is a growing industry, one that has accelerated more than ever as a result of the ongoing pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The number of cyber attacks continues to rise, with new and innovative methods of hacking affecting businesses of all shapes and sizes. A report by DCMS reveals that the UK’s cyber security industry is now worth an estimated £8.3-billion. But for an industry . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.