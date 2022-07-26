Watching brief

Last updated 26 Jul 22 @ 16:32 |

Steven Jussaume explains how body-worn cameras are being employed to efficiently address the challenges of correctional facilities

Since the mid-2010s, there have been numerous studies, pilots and deployments of body-worn cameras (BWCs) in various industry segments. Law enforcement has been at the forefront of these. In being one of the primary users of such cameras, law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been trying to determine the effectiveness of BWCs and, if proven effective, what are the best policies and procedures to ensure they have the most successful programme in place. To . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.