Video on the edge

Last updated 7 Oct 21 @ 12:45 |

Uri Guterman explains how we have arrived at the Edge and why it provides a pathway to the introduction of new, exciting, innovative and sustainable video surveillance solutions

Back in the days when there was just analogue-based CCTV, you would have needed a locally based video cassette recorder (VCR) if you wished to retain the video evidence that was captured by your security cameras. This meant having to buy a large number of tapes to ensure the images could be stored for up to 30 days or longer, as each tape could . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.