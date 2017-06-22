Understanding thermographic imaging

Last updated 22 Jun 17 @ 07:21 |

Trevor Holt offers an overview of thermal imaging technology

Thermographic imaging is the ability to detect infrared energy, which is emitted from objects as they become hotter. The technology has been around for almost 90 years and initially found favour in military applications and in recent years within search, rescue and law enforcement use cases. Although an established technology, its widespread adoption has been hampered by a number of factors. The first inhibitor has been cost. Traditional thermal imaging cameras use special sensors in combination with a precision lens made of germanium or sapphire that allow long wave . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.