Threatwatch East Asia

Last updated 26 Apr 18 @ 09:04 |

GROUPS

Matthew Henman, head of Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgence Centre, IHS Markit

ASG

The Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) is a Sunni Islamist militant organisation based and operating in the Southern Philippines off the island of Mindanao, primarily on the islands of Basilan and Jolo in the Sulu archipelago.

ASG militants sometimes operate in mainland Mindanao, including in Lanao del Sur province. While the ASG's stated goal is the establishment of an Islamic state independent of the Philippines, across the 2000s and early 2010s it has mainly been involved in criminal activities, typically kidnap-for-ransom, including . . .

