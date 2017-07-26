Threatwatch: Africa

Last updated 26 Jul 17 @ 13:27 |

Matt Henman, Jordan Anderson and Martin Roberts report on the growing issues in the region and the groups posing a threat

Al-Shabaab

Founded in 2003, al-Shabaab is a militant Islamist group based in Southern and Central Somalia. The group has consolidated its position over subsequent years to become the dominant actor in the country, controlling vast swathes of territories including most of the capital, Mogadishu, until it withdrew in 2011.

Following several US counter-terrorism operations in 2014 and early 2015, al-Shabaab suffered significant leadership blows, including the killing of its leader in . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.