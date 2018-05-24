Threat from above

Last updated 24 May 18 @ 07:38 |

Mark Brace reports on the emerging use of drones by militant groups

Since 2014, there has been an increased emphasis on monitoring and countering unauthorised commercial drone flights near airports or in close proximity to civilian aircraft inflight. According to data released by the United Kingdom Airprox Board, there were just six emergency situations involving small commercial drones and civilian aircraft in 2014. That number increased to 70 such incidents in 2016. In similar fashion, the United States Federal Aviation Administration documented 1,145 drone sightings near airports or by civilian aircraft inflight during 2016, with just 57 instances reported . . .

