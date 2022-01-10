The next normal

Last updated 10 Jan 22 @ 17:41 |

David Cummins reveals the many threats that lay ahead in the new frontier for cybersecurity

The COVID-19 pandemic affected every aspect of society, touching our personal and professional lives in ways few had seen before. As employers and employees were forced into their homes for months on end, communicating from behind closed doors and over screens, businesses were forced to adapt to an alternative way of working. The Office of National Statistics revealed in July 2020 that during the first national lockdown in April of that year 46.6 percent of the . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.