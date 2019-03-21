Last updated 21 Mar 19 @ 08:35 |

Rupert Godesen reports on the Dark Web and the role it plays in terrorism communications and the spreading of information

Terrorism, which the dictionary defines as “the use of violence and threats to intimidate or coerce especially for political reasons” has been a by-product of the way our world runs since time began. There are hateful groups that use grievance, politics and religion as a convenient hook on which to hang their desire to carelessly smash, kill and destroy because they are little more than bunches of violent thugs. But as time passes we sadly see that . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.