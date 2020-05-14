Source of the problem
Mike Seed examines the best way to trace drug trafficking routes back to their original location
Drug trafficking affects many countries around the world, undermines political and economic stability, damages communities and ruins the lives of individuals, with some 35-million people suffering from drug use disorders. It is also a major source of revenue for organised crime groups, bringing in a fifth of all profits from organised crime, according to Europol.
As international borders become more penetrable and more regions in the world become new manufacturing grounds for illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin and . . .