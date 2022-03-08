Setting the trap

Last updated 8 Mar 22 @ 17:18 |

Aðalsteinn Jonsson on how stolen devices are being used for phishing

Cyber crime is usually thought of as a remote activity perpetrated entirely at a distance. While this is certainly the preferred approach for most criminals, many cyber attacks involve the use of stolen physical devices, which are exploited for further monetary gain. Recently we have seen a trend towards adversaries combining physical theft with remote tactics such as phishing. Stolen devices can yield direct access to personal information and contacts, as well as lending weight to emotional manipulation and exploitation . . .

