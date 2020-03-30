Remote Control

Last updated 30 Mar 20 @ 13:25 |

Chris Morales discusses the potential risks involved in remote desktop protocol and reveals measures to keep your organisation safe

Being able to control a computer or range of computers remotely is definitely a useful business tool, however it is also a dream come true for threat actors as it enables them to more easily carry out key elements of an attack. Remote Desktop Access (RDP) is a popular administrative tool used by IT system administrators to centrally control their remote systems with the same functionality as if they were local. It’s also valuable for normal . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.