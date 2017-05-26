Privacy vs Security

Last updated 26 May 17 @ 07:12 |

Timothy Compston wonders if the balance for CCTV and the sharing of suspect images has gone too far towards privacy to the detriment of

time-critical policing and counter terrorism.

The reluctance of certain European countries, like Germany and Sweden, to release pictures and footage of suspects – including those captured by video surveillance cameras – due to long-standing privacy laws and concerns, is, some would argue, impacting negatively on their ability to investigate and identify offenders after major incidents.

Regarding the way forward, the Christmas market attack in Berlin and how the pictures and name of . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.