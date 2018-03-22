Out of sight, out of mind

Last updated 22 Mar 18 @ 09:15 |

Jaz Vilkhu considers the growing aesthetic significance of hostile vehicle mitigation measures for planners and architects

The terror threat posed to the public has evolved dramatically over the last 12 to 18 months. Large-scale, meticulously planned bomb attacks have given way to vehicle assaults targeting pedestrians. Concrete blocks and barricades, largely temporary measures, have been installed in towns and cities across Europe to protect highly populated areas. But it could be argued that design aesthetics must now play a greater role in the specification and design process.

The vehicle attack on Glasgow Airport a decade ago marked . . .

