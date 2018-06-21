Mining for gold

Last updated 21 Jun 18 @ 07:03 |

Ben Williams explains how to protect yourself from the spiralling threat of malicious cryptojacking adverts.

Most of you have probably heard about the soaring value of cryptocurrencies. The price of one Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, has rocketed from just $0.003 seven years ago to $7,604 today. It was inevitable that the surging demand, price, and popularity of the crypto market would lead to greater interest from opportunistic scammers and online criminals. Already this year we have seen Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck fall victim to a $500m hack that affected up to 260 . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.