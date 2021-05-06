Mental health matters

Last updated 6 May 21 @ 12:54 |

Abbey Petkar explains the importance of protecting the mental health of our workforce.

Mental health is a subject that just a few years ago was rarely spoken about, a hidden challenge for many who were unable to raise their concerns and an unimportant issue for organisations who saw it as yet another item on the list for HR to deal with “at some point”.Security professionals are, like so many other key workers, on the front line keeping people safe. They are at risk like others from COVID or indeed other illnesses and . . .

