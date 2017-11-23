Lines of Communication

Last updated 23 Nov 17 @ 17:28 |

Elsbeth Heinzelmann reports on how researchers in Berne are attempting to cripple the use of mobile phones in prisons

These days, if a prison does not radically stamp out mobile phones, it incurs excessive levels of risk, as drug barons and mafia bosses organise their criminal activities conveniently from the comfort of their prison cells. But if the security staff have to constantly and meticulously search the cells to find mobile phones, this means a high financial outlay. Innovative solutions are needed, like the one being tested at the University of Applied Sciences in Berne.

Prisons around the . . .

