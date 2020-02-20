Limiting risk

Last updated 20 Feb 20 @ 18:05 |

Phil Beecher explains what can be done to mitigate the security risks as smart cities grow

As the development of smart cities continues to accelerate, security has become an important part of the discussion, especially as more and more Internet of Things devices connect to the network. The Mirai botnet showed us just how exposed connected devices really are.

With cyber security attacks high on everyone’s agenda, how do you decide which IoT application deployment is the most secure and scalable and what are the security risks that could jeopardise your smart city deployment?

It . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.