Know the threat

Last updated 26 Apr 18 @ 09:03 |

Anthony Tucker-Jones talks to Pete Lawrence, Managing Director of Frontier Risks, about training for hostile zones and the recent chemical attack in Salisbury

Personal security continues to be a considerable market, thanks to the threats posed globally by criminal activity and international terrorism. Some countries and maritime regions have become particularly hostile environments to work in because of widespread organised crime and sectarian violence. Certainly political and security risk forecasting remains big business. Companies and their insurers – while they have a duty of care – are reliant on risk ratings for a wide range of factors. Key among . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.