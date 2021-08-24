International Security Expo 2021

Last updated 24 Aug 21 @ 21:02 |

The essential security show returns to London this September

International Security Expo will return to Olympia, London from 28-29 September, reuniting the entire security market at the show’s first face-to-face event for over 18 months. Thousands of vetted visitors will come together under one roof looking to source the latest security products and solutions for Government, CNI, major events, law enforcement, military and more.

Security professionals from around the world will be able to peruse the stands of hundreds of global exhibitors, each showcasing cutting-edge innovations and next-generation capabilities. The line-up includes the likes of HS Security Group, Mitie, Bastion Security Products, ADANI, Leidos, Heras, Marshalls and more.

Plus, for the first time in the show’s history, International Security Expo will be co-located with a brand-new cyber security event, The International Cyber Expo, which will bridge the gap between the physical and cyber security industries. Aimed at Government and CISOs, it will deliver premium learning opportunities around cyber security risks and threats, detection and response, as well as showcase the very latest technology and services that protect the digital and physical future of businesses.

As a major-scale event, International Security Expo will offer security professionals an exclusive opportunity to source, test and buy the latest game-changing solutions from the world’s leading suppliers. While a number of dedicated zones enable exhibitors to demo their product capabilities, technological advancements and high-level solutions.

In association with LPCB and supported by PSSA, an enhanced Perimeter Protection Zone will feature the latest products from fencing, barriers, bollards, video surveillance and intruder detection, with a Live Testing Lab showing these physical security products in action. The zone will host exhibitors including Barkers Fencing (part of HS Security Group), Fastline Steel Services, Sellox, ARX Security, Rezizt and Surelock McGill.

The Disaster and Resilience Zone will showcase the latest products to remain resilient during a crisis as well as the solutions to recover and the tools to rebuild from. Exhibitors include SHERP, Everbridge, Safeguard Medical, Fischer Panda, Pilgrims Risk Management Group and GardaWorld as well as SCEG – which will be hosting its very own pavilion within the Zone. Visitors will be able to learn from thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions in the zone’s dedicated conference theatre sponsored by Everbridge. Plus, the event’s exceptionally popular Drone & Counter UAV Zone will return for 2021, hosting exhibitors including Robin Radar, SeeQuestor, D-Fend Solutions, Metis Aerospace Ltd, NSO Group, Live Link Aerospace and Riegl.

With innovation at the heart of the event, this year’s free-of-charge and CPD certified educational programme is set to deliver the latest insights, analysis and invaluable perspective from world-leading security, police and cyber industry experts, discussing mitigation strategies, best practices and high-level policy. Highlights include the UK’s Lead Counter Terror police officer, Matt Jukes outlining the developing challenges facing the fight to counter terrorism in the UK today. He will explain how state-sponsored activities, the rapid growth in extreme right-wing terror and the threat has developed throughout the pandemic.

Referencing recent case studies, Sergeant Peter Lucas, Community and Business Engagement, National Project Servator Team at City of London Police, will focus on how operations, community engagement and communications can be used to disrupt hostile activity at major events, with an introduction to hostile reconnaissance. Giving a very personal account in the first of the ‘Realities of Terror’ sessions, a real-life hostage, Peter Moore, will share his account of being taken hostage for 946 days, while a contractor in Iraq in 2007, and will highlight his own hard-hitting reality of living with terrorists for two years, seven months and one day.

The Global Cyber Summit will also deliver two days of high-level sessions covering current cyber threats and priorities, pandemic cyber challenges, understanding the needs of CISOs, ransomware attacks, protecting critical national infrastructure and more. A range of international experts will deliver the sessions including the likes of Ciaran Martin, CEO of National Cyber Security Centre and Professor at Oxford University, Ian Thornton Trump, CISO at Cyjax and Professor Lisa Short, Director and Co-Founder of P&L Digital Edge Limited.

Helping to shape the agenda, a carefully curated Advisory Council made up of the most credible Government, industry and leading academic stakeholders has been formed to ensure the exhibition accurately reflects the security industry and covers the full spectrum of security trends. An impressive 62 industry experts sit on this panel, including the likes of Dr Jamie Shea, Deputy Assistant Security General at NATO, Philip Whittaker, Head of Security Projects Operational Security group, HM Prisons and Probation Service and Patrick Holdaway, Head of Operations at National Business Crime Unit (NBCC).

Chairman of the International Security Expo Advisory Council and former UK Security Minister, Admiral the Rt Hon Lord West of Spithead GCB DSC PC DUniv said: “The UK is ideally suited to being the global centre of excellence for security given our long history in counter terrorism, joint approach between government and the private sector and the reputation our intelligence and security agencies have worldwide. International Security Expo is the high-end security event that showcases that centre of excellence, and I am delighted that so many major brand names exhibit.”

International Security Expo, Event Director Rachael Shattock added: “This past year has shown us that we live in unprecedented and uncertain times and as such, protecting our security for all eventualities, particularly within transport, is more important than ever before.”

“As the world begins to open up again, we are delighted to host the show’s first physical event in over 18 months and connect the security industry through face-to-face meetings. With such an incredible Advisory Council behind us, we’re confident we can deliver an event that no transport security professional can miss.”

For more information and to register to attend the International Security Expo click here.