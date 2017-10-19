Held to ransom

Last updated 19 Oct 17 @ 17:40 |

Tony Rowan uncovers the psychology behind hackers and ransomware

While ransomware has been around for decades, in 2017 we’ve seen an unprecedented gear change in terms of the scale, severity and impact to businesses of these attacks. Organisations across the globe are continuing to count the cost of the fall out of May’s WannaCry, the largest ransomware attack in history, which was closely followed by NotPetya in June. These consequences are significant with one recent estimate putting the average cost of a single ransomware incident at more than $713,000. It’s not only the cost . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.