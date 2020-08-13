Fending off a security attack

Last updated 13 Aug 20 @ 08:27 |

Shani Latif examines the long-term damage that can be done to a business in the event of a cyber attack

Almost half of UK businesses suffered a cyber security breach or attack during the past 12 months – rising to 68 percent of medium-sized firms and 75 percent of large enterprises – according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

As our reliance on connectivity and devices grows in both our professional and private lives, society’s relationship with technology broadens and becomes more complex. Unless businesses take significant preventative measures against these . . .

