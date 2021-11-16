False positives

Last updated 16 Nov 21 @ 18:59 |

Chuck Everette explains how automation can resolve the drain on cyber security teams

One of the biggest challenges in cyber security is the sheer scale of the task. Modern IT networks are highly complex, combining hundreds of components that constantly interact in different ways. This provides threat actors with a large attack surface and myriad options for exploiting flaws to infiltrate the network. Alongside the sheer scale, cyber security is highly dynamic, with attackers continually exploiting new vulnerabilities, developing new malware and discovering ways to evade or counter existing security solutions.The scope . . .

