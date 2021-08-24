Last updated 24 Aug 21 @ 21:00 |

Sanjay Gupta on biometrics: the changing face of facial recognition technology

From facial recognition scans that unlock our smartphones to medical wearables monitoring our heart rates, biometrics technologies have become a near inescapable part of our daily lives.For those who’ll be lucky enough to travel in the coming years, biometric screenings and contactless travel experiences will quickly become the norm. Across the globe, governments and businesses have put a focus on reducing physical contact where possible. Everything from getting to the airport, to checking in at the hotel, to even ordering . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.