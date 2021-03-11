Eyes in the skies

Last updated 11 Mar 21 @ 16:36 |

Nicolas Billecocq reveals new roles for drones and explains how they can solve potential socially distanced security issues

When it comes to physical security measures, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. There are always different ways to address different threats, and the physical protection of any property, room or area needs to be designed in accordance with the level of potential risk. With this in mind, and with threats varying considerably from premise to premise and changing almost on a weekly basis, it is no wonder that the security sector, worth . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.