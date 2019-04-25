Last updated 25 Apr 19 @ 07:24 |

Peter Dorey navigates the complexity of the electromagnetic compatibility of defence systems

One of the difficulties with integrating military off-the-shelf (MOTS) and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products into complex military systems is achieving electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). Almost all electronic devices generate or are susceptible to electromagnetic interference, and for this reason regulatory authorities across the world have strict test and certification requirements for consumer and business products. For example, the EU has EMC Directive 2014/30/EU and a corresponding mandatory CE mark for all manufacturers of such products.

In the non-military world, this . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.