Digital documents

Last updated 16 Jun 20 @ 19:33 |

Ian Lancaster considers the need for caution when it comes to the digital document revolution

Arevolution is underway in the secured document field. Society is migrating from using physical secured documents, such as bank notes and identity cards, to the use of smartphones and electronic payment cards for financial transactions and as carriers of our identity credentials.

The COVID-19 crisis has thrown this trend more sharply into focus in relation to payments. In just one week, cash usage halved in the UK and a similar story is playing out around the world, as more people . . .

