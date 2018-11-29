Data protection for security cameras

Last updated 29 Nov 18 @ 08:46 |

Kiran Pillai reports on why a systematic approach to data security needs to cover both physical safety and cyber security simultaneously

Security cameras, alarm systems, smart building automation: the number of connected devices on the Internet of Things (IoT) is rising at an unprecedented rate. In 2018, the worldwide installed base of IoT devices will reach 23.1 billion units (Statista). This marks a significant increase from 17.6 billion IoT devices in 2016, while industry insiders expect the number to surpass 30.7 billion connected devices by 2020 and 75.4 billion by 2025.

In this era . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.