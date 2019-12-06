Data protection

Last updated 6 Dec 19 @ 08:18 |

Daniel Markuson examines why governmental institutions around the world continue to fail to protect their citizens’ data

More and more governments around the world see data encryption as an obstacle that prevents them from fighting criminal activities. For example, the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have been asking big technology companies to build back doors into their encrypted products and services for quite some time. The companies, however, are not so quick to comply with such requests – adding the back doors would mean breaking their promise to keep their customers’ data private. Moreover, restricting . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.