Cyber world war

Last updated 2 Sep 22 @ 15:13 |

Alon Schwartz reveals how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is fuelling a cyber war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has placed Europe in a precarious position. From a security standpoint, perhaps one of the most concerning implications of the invasion has been the aggravation of cybercriminal activity – a consequence that policymakers are already flagging with urgency.On 20 April, 2022, the cybersecurity authorities of the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) warning that the invasion could expose organisations to increasingly malicious cyber activity . . .

