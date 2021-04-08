Cyber security goldrush

Last updated 8 Apr 21 @ 15:52 |

Ilan Barda reveals what’s behind the huge growth in cybersecurity and why people remain the most vital tool in the fight back against attacks

The global pandemic has hit IT spending with analyst firm Gartner forecasting a 7.3 percent drop this year. However, cyber security spending is still on the rise – and one of the biggest growth areas is cyber security for industrial systems. At the extreme end, Internet of Things (IoT) security spending is expected to increase by 300 percent to $6 billion by 2023, according to a new recent . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.