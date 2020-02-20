Cut through the noise

Last updated 20 Feb 20 @ 18:03 |

John Gilbert reports on the importance of reducing the vulnerability of organisations to cyber crime and fraud

Cyber crime and fraud are a growing threat to UK organisations. According to figures published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), 32 percent of businesses have suffered at least one cyber attack or breach within the past 12 months. And, worryingly, there were 4.6-million incidents of fraud and computer misuse last year, which accounts for a massive proportion of the overall 11-million crimes reported. What’s clear is that organisations are not . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.