Cut through the noise
John Gilbert reports on the importance of reducing the vulnerability of organisations to cyber crime and fraud
Cyber crime and fraud are a growing threat to UK organisations. According to figures published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), 32 percent of businesses have suffered at least one cyber attack or breach within the past 12 months. And, worryingly, there were 4.6-million incidents of fraud and computer misuse last year, which accounts for a massive proportion of the overall 11-million crimes reported. What’s clear is that organisations are not . . .