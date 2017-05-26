Critical infrastructure protection

Last updated 26 May 17 @ 07:11 |

Tony Kingham explores CPI tech designed to protect and detect

In February this year, the UN Security Council (UNSC) urged joint measures to protect ‘critical infrastructure’ from terrorist attacks. Given the importance of critical infrastructure for a country’s prosperity and security and against the backdrop of increasingly diverse physical and cyber threats from terrorist groups, the United Nations Security Council underlined the need for international collaboration, both domestically and across borders to ensure their protection.

In a resolution adopted unanimously, the 15-member Council reiterated “the need to strengthen efforts to improve security and protection of particularly . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.