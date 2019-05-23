Crisis management

Last updated 23 May 19 @ 07:51 |

Imad Mouline reports on the benefits of a consolidated view in an emergency for ports around the world

Businesses are under attack both literally and figuratively – whether it’s man made events, natural disasters, supply chain disruptions, IT incidents or any other form of critical event. Today, many companies address both concerns within different departments and hope for the best. However, this type of siloed planning has proven to be largely reactionary and unable to keep pace with a fluid environment that requires both a physical and digital response. Any delay in response could result in millions lost . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.