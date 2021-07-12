Come together

Last updated 12 Jul 21 @ 10:24 |

Lucas Young examines the importance of managing security risks with partnerships and reveals how customers and manufacturers can cooperate

Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) operators face the perennial challenge of developing and managing a security strategy in a complex and ever-changing landscape. Security managers have to consider both current needs while ensuring an operational capability to face future threats. A long-term approach to technology and manufacturer selection is fundamental to success, but this is sometimes forgotten, with added weight given to technology specification and price.When working for many years as a . . .

