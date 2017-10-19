CIVSEC 2018: Rise of the cities

Last updated 19 Oct 17 @ 17:40 |

The CIVSEC 2018 Congress is Australia’s first major conference and industry exposition to address the full spectrum of national security threats. These are not military threats: rather, they range from natural disasters through organised crime to acts of terrorism by non-state players who take the low road, through a vulnerable civilian population, towards their goals.

Reflecting the challenges facing emergency first responders and law enforcement officials and policy-makers across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, the theme for CIVSEC 2018 is “The Rise of the Cities”. A majority of the world’s mega-metropolises of 10 million inhabitants . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.