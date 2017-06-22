Call sign Ugly

Last updated 22 Jun 17 @ 07:22 |

Anthony Tucker-Jones reports on what happens when military law fails during intense counter-insurgency operations

Few people outside the armed forces have ever heard of the Judge Advocate General and the Service Prosecution Authority. That was until the case of Royal Marine Sergeant Alexander Blackman. His trial for a war-time murder polarised the armed forces and the civilian population. It graphically highlighted that high-tempo military operations can have a corrosive effect on an individual’s humanity. This in turn can erode military discipline on the battlefield with disastrous results.

Blackman’s was one of the . . .

