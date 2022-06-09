Attaining the standard

Last updated 9 Jun 22 @ 09:47 |

Phil Robinson explores what’s required under the ASSURE scheme and how airports can get the most out of the process

Cybersecurity is a pressing issue in the aviation sector. During 2020, 62 percent of airports were subjected to attack, according to a report by the Airports Council International (ACI), with warnings that the sector can expect to see more organised and potentially state-sponsored sustained attacks in the future. To help improve cyber security posture, the ASSURE scheme was launched in January 2020. The scheme accredits third-party cybersecurity audit companies to . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.