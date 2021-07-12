All change

Last updated 12 Jul 21 @ 10:23 |

Georges Tannous reports on the changing face of physical security

Pandemic-related economic factors are likely to continue to present challenges across many industries in 2021. While the global pandemic has certainly taken the world by surprise, the security industry excels at planning for the unexpected and is resourceful in times of crisis. However, at a time when budgets are tight, many businesses, cities, critical infrastructure and transportation agencies need to be creative about how they use, update and redeploy their security systems across their organisations . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.