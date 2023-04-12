Worst-case scenario

Last updated 12 Apr 23 @ 12:05 |

Rupert Godesen imagines the unimaginable as he explains what will happen in the event of a nuclear attack

It’s December 25th and I’m unwrapping a Christmas present from my Mum. It’s book-shaped, so I take a deep breath and prepare my face to try not to look too disappointed, for what was inevitably going to be a ghost-written book by some science-fiction guy. No doubt their book is designed to tell me where my life has been going wrong until now, because, hallelujah now I have the . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.