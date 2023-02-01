We are electric

Last updated 1 Feb 23 @ 16:03 |

Ben Chiswick outlines the importance of combatting barriers to electrification

The defence industry is impressively dynamic, prepared to swiftly react as needed but an understandable risk aversion leads to slow phasing in of new technologies and implementation of fundamental changes.The electrification of vehicle fleets is an inevitable change that is already taking hold in various transportation sectors and is now a focal point of discussion both industry and government wide. Though its adoption is not simple, the benefits are clear cut. Understanding the best path forward for where, when and how to . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.