Watching brief

Last updated 21 Feb 19 @ 08:58 |

Ola Lennartsson examines why the cyber security of network cameras is becoming a growing concern and measures that can be taken to protect your system

The increasing availability and adoption of connected devices offers many possibilities for the security industry. Network cameras not only collect footage, but also analyse what they see and send instructions to other devices on the network to take additional actions, such as speakers or door controllers. For example, when a network camera detects a perimeter breach, it can automatically play a recorded warning to dissuade the intruder. Another camera placed at an access . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.