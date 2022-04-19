Strategic planning
Jawhar Farhat examines the need for a national security plan in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
The establishment and maintenance of a secure society requires a strong, and professional security state. As a result, governments will strive to integrate law enforcement agencies’ work and coordinate it to increase impact, focus duties and reduce unnecessary complexity. About the Russian-Ukrainian war, risk analyses are more accountable for assessing data related to introducing a wide range of instability-related events that are critical to the governments and its various operations which can abuse . . .