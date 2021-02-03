Stemming the flow

Last updated 3 Feb 21 @ 18:12 |

Andy Gent examines the problem with illicit mobile phones in prisons and reveals a potential solution

Contraband mobile phones have long been a security and public safety concern in prison and detention facilities around the world. While some prisoners may use these mobile devices for communicating with loved ones, others use them to continue their illegal activities. Almost daily, prisoners are using illegal mobile phones to facilitate a wide range of criminal activity from behind bars including drug supply; large-scale fraud; harassment of witnesses; procurement of firearms; and perhaps most worryingly, maintaining . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.