Protecting the public

Last updated 1 Feb 23 @ 16:03 |

Peter Jackson outlines his physical security trends for 2023

Security managers responsible for the physical protection of people and property must be aware of significant trends coming into play in 2023. King Charles III’s coronation and countrywide celebrations on 6 May are events which many security professionals will need to prepare for. Equally, with industrial action and international terror threats likely to be ongoing through the year, our sector must adopt the latest tools to ensure security and peace of mind.As we head into a recession, it will also be a . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.