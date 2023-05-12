Protect your weak spots

Last updated 12 May 23 @ 15:46 |

Paul Baird provides essential advice on the best way to link your operational and IT security together

IT security is big business. Gartner predicts that spending on information security products and services will grow by 11.3 percent in 2023, reaching more than $188.3-billion globally. But while the approaches around IT devices, cloud computing services and IT networks have grown massively, there is an area that is lagging behind significantly – operational technology that companies use to run their physical infrastructure.Operational Technology, or OT, includes all the IT systems used to . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.