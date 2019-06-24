Keeping the lights on

Last updated 24 Jun 19 @ 07:47 |

Ilan Barda reveals the cyber threat being posed to critical national infrastructure across the globe

Last year, Ciaran Martin, the head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, said the country had been fortunate to avoid a category one attack, broadly defined as one that might cripple infrastructure such as energy supplies and the financial services sector. The UK’s critical national infrastructure (CNI) is a natural target for such an attack because of its importance to daily life and the economy.

However, securing CNI is made more complex due to the highly proprietary Supervisory Control and . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.