Keeping the lights on
Ilan Barda reveals the cyber threat being posed to critical national infrastructure across the globe
Last year, Ciaran Martin, the head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, said the country had been fortunate to avoid a category one attack, broadly defined as one that might cripple infrastructure such as energy supplies and the financial services sector. The UK’s critical national infrastructure (CNI) is a natural target for such an attack because of its importance to daily life and the economy.
However, securing CNI is made more complex due to the highly proprietary Supervisory Control and . . .