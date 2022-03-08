Last updated 8 Mar 22 @ 17:18 |

John Breen explains the importance of adopting an intelligence-led approach for your organisation

On 15 January the undersea volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupted, sending a plume of ash, steam and gas 30km into the sky, while tsunami waves of up to 15m hit the capital of Nuku’alofa on Tongatapu Island, ‘Eua and Ha’apai Islands within minutes.The Tongan government confirmed three deaths and announced that the tsunami has destroyed almost all homes on two smaller outer islands. The full extent of the damage remains unknown as the eruption . . .

